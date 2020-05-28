Margie Lene Patterson Weeks passed on to her Heavenly Father on May 23, 2020. She was born August 9, 1933, in Tyler Town, Mississippi, the third of four children of Emma Lee Stogner and Walter Edward Tracy Patterson.
Margie grew up in rural MS and LA, and worked in the cotton fields as a youth. She attended public schools in Clinton, MS, and graduated from Bogalusa, LA, High School. She earned a secretarial certificate from Jackson (MS) Commercial College, which she used in her adult employment in the south and mainly Utah. She was baptized in the Baptist Church at age 17, completed missionary discussions when she moved to Jackson, MS, and was converted to LDS at the age of 19. Margie remained a devout Mormon for the rest of her life.
Margie was married to Harold Pevey in MS in 1950. They had one daughter, Monica, and were divorced in 1954.
Margie worked as a secretary/office assistant for two companies in Jackson, MS, and Bogalusa, LA, and moved to Salt Lake City in 1957, where she got a job at Hill A.F.B. and her own apartment.
Margie was introduced to Richard Claire Weeks in October, 1957, and they were married in 1958. They created a blended family with Margie's daughter, Monica, and Claire's son, Richard. The union of Claire and Margie produced two additional children, Jeffrey and Troy.
Margie had several secretarial jobs in the Salt Lake City area before and after caring for her infants Jeffrey and Troy, much of the time at Hill A.F.B., and also at Albion Labs. She was a highly competent and respected office assistant who took pride in her work and produced neat reports and correspondence, which lead to several promotions.
Margie had several leadership roles in the Mormon church. She liked to travel and camp, cook and bake, play Wahoo, read (especially the scriptures), go to the temple, and call and get together with family and friends.
She was blessed with a large family that survives and will miss her dearly, including her sister, Nita; her, daughter, Monica; her step-son, Richard (Michelle), her son, Troy (Becky); eleven grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren, all of whom she expects to see in the next life.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Walter Patterson; her husband, Claire; her son, Jeffrey; and her sisters, Renolda and Thanie.
Private graveside services will be held at the Smithfield (Utah) City Cemetery.
