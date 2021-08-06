Margot Eileen Agee Nessen
(January 20, 1943 - August 4, 2021)
Eileen was pure magic; she gave so many of us her spark that we will forever carry on to all we meet. We see her dramatic and sassy attitude, her passion for politics and community, and her friendly and charming nature reflected in each other and our children. Her dedication to education is evident in her legacy's knowledge of cursive, multiplication facts, and Harry Potter, the same as many of her former students.
Eileen was the second child born to Alfred A. Agee and Margaret E. McFarland Agee on January 20, 1943. She loved her childhood on 16th Street and Henderson Drive. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School, where she was secretary of the Pep Squad. She then went to Utah State University and worked in the dairy dipping ice cream as she got her Bachelors of Education. After a brief move to California, she settled into teaching at C. H. Taylor Elementary School. She completed two years in 1st grade and 33 years in 3rd grade, retiring after 35 years of education.
She married Nyal Nessen and had their three children, then later divorced, becoming friends with Nyal afterward.
She was happiest surrounded by her family. She loved supporting them and seeing them thrive. She delighted in caring and helping all she could. She loved good movies, tv shows, and the news. She adored going on adventures and made lifelong friends out of simple everyday interactions, and she was always quick to give out compliments to all she met.
Covid was cruel to rob us of precious time with her, and after she was vaccinated, we found out she had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. It was a brief but valiant fight where we got to make new friends in the medical community. Eileen passed away peacefully, surrounded by love.
She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Ann Nessen Morrison of Ogden, Michael Nessen (Krystal) of Carrollton, Texas, and Jennifer Lynn Nessen Lopez (Quincy) of Roy. She adored and delighted in her six grandchildren: Grey Michael (18), Brinley Raine (17), Wilde Nyal (13), Margaret May Maughan (11), TigerLily Hannah Dawn (Lily Jr.)(8), and Alexandra Ruth (7). She also has many surviving cousins and a sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maggie; her siblings, Susann Thomas, Stephen Agee, and Allen Agee.
We would love to extend our gratitude to all the amazing people at Utah Hematology-Oncology, McKay Dee Hospital, Pineview Transitional Rehab, Aspen Ridge Home Health, IHC North, as well as everyone at Costco, her favorite adventure location.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations of school supplies be made to local elementary school teachers in her name.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah, where viewings will be held Friday, August 6th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 - 9:40 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Eileen's obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.