Maria Brigetta Huber Zuber
Maria Brigetta Huber Zuber joined her son, Timothy and many other family members and friends in heaven on April 5, 2021 due to complications from COVID- 19. She was surrounded by husband and her family who meant the world to her.
Marie was born on September 29, 1945 in Kaufbeuren, Germany. She and her parents, Charles and Anna Harding moved to Leavenworth, Kansas where she lived until she was 18 years old. During high school she met Herbert Dale Zuber III, and they later married on June 6, 1964. Marie followed Herb around the world during his military career in the Air Force. While stationed in Okinawa, Japan they adopted their oldest daughter, Midori and ten months later Maria gave birth to their son, Timothy in 1968. In 1971, they had their second daughter, Leah.
During their time in the military, they also raised quarter horses and shared their love of music with different Catholic churches they attended. The family chose to make their home in Utah at the end of Herb's military career. Marie worked a variety of jobs at Hill AFB: Veterinary secretary, secretary in Contract Planning, Medical Assistant at Hill AFB hospital and retired as a Medical Technician in Occupational Medicine, also at Hill AFB. Marie loved children and found that retirement was not keeping her busy. She worked for Davis School District as a teaching assistant in the Special Needs Pre-School program and bagged groceries at the Commissary on Hill AFB.
Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren: Katheryn (Bollig) Jones, Bryce LaBelle, Ronnie LaBelle, McKenna Carpenter, Madelyn Clough, Isabella Clough, and Malia Carpenter. She was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Jones in 2020.
Marie was a strong woman who had a passion for creativity and life. She spent her time doing the things that she loved: cooking, oil painting, traveling with friends and family, and taking care of Maddie and Ellie. She took people under her wings that needed a friend or even a second mother. Everyone was welcome at her home and she loved to feed them.
Marie was preceded in death by her son, Tim; her parents, Charles and Anna; and her brother, Chuck. We are heart broken by this devastating loss but find comfort in knowing she is with Tim in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment, Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A special mass will be held for Marie at the Newman Center located at Weber State University at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021.
