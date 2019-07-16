March 30, 1960 ~ July 6, 2019
Maria Cruz Lozano, 59, passed away July 6, 2019, surrounded by many loved ones. She was born March 30, 1960, to Wenceslao and Ofelia Chavez in Ogden, Utah. She married the love of her life Roberto Lozano, August 25, 1994.
She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a true blessing to our family and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Maria is survived by her husband, Roberto Lozano of 33 years; four daughters: Diane Chavez, Christina (Quade) Escobedo, Angel (Gera) Polina, Roberta (Justin) Rader; one goddaughter, Sherrie Martinez; three sons: Tommy Lozano, Ricardo (Cassandra) Escobedo, and Ramiro Lozano; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; one brother, Epifanio Chavez; and three sisters, Wanda Nacario, Jesse Martinez, and Lisa Archuleta.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Delores Chavez.
A viewing will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019.
