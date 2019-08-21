Espinoza de Hernandez
Maria Guadalupe Espinoza de Hernandez passed away August 6, 2019, at her home. She was born December 12, 1930, to Gabriel Espinoza and Guadalupe Garcia in La Vinata Municipio de Coalcoman Michoacan, Mexico.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, swimming, traveling, dancing, listening to music and visiting with her family. She was a member of the Catholic church.
Nothing could match the love she had for her two beautiful children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Evangelina and son, Ernesto (Lorena); grandchildren, Ernesto Jr (Brandi), and Christopher (Taylor), Hailee and a great-grandson on the way.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herminio Hermandez.
The family would like to thank Envision Home Health & Hospice, The Northern Utah Branch: Tiersa, Laura, Angie, Whitney, Shasta, Amber, Lindie, Amy and Jen; and Dr Kesler, Dr Vandersteen and Dr Arango.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday evening, August 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Interment Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, South Ogden, Utah.
