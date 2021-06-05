Maria Juanita Martinez
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Beloved Mother, Maria Juanita Martinez. Mom left peacefully with her loving husband and family by her side of her Sunset home on June 1, 2021, at the age of 84.
She moved to Utah in 1953 where she met the man that would love her immensely for all her days, Secundino (Nino) Martinez. In December of 2020, they celebrated 67 glorious years of marriage & eternal love.
Mom treasured her 11 children and is survived by Lolo, Jake, (Terry), Orlando (Johnnette), Pat (Melanie), Herman (Patty), Martin, Lisa (Lonnie), Mark (Donna) & Nadine (Brian). She is also survived by her sister Angie (Dick) Serrano Piper & brother Sammy Serrano. She was blessed with 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by our sister Marcie, brother Robert, her parents Jose and Rafelita Serrano, her brother Juan and her sisters Teddy, Eliza & Lydia.
A viewing will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 South State Street in Clearfield on June 7, 2021, at 6:00 pm followed by the Holy Rosary at 7:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street in Layton on June 8, 2021, at 10:30 am. Interment at Clearfield City Cemetery, following the Funeral Mass.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.