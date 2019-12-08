February 18, 1936 ~ December 6, 2019
On Friday, December 6, 2019, Maria Pia Vitale, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 83.
Maria Pia was born on February 18, 1936 in Palermo, Sicily. She met the love of her life Giovanni, in Sicily and they were married on January 14, 1961.
They lived in Palermo and spent their time enjoying the Mediterranean Sea.
They came to the United States in 1967 and raised their family in Ogden, Utah. They have two wonderful sons, Fabio (Maria) and Corrado (Kristy) and one beautiful daughter Sabrina (Ron Smith).
They have six grand children (Alexia, Preston, Cole, Mia, Olivia and Ellie) that made her eyes sparkle every time they entered the room.
Maria was known for her kindness, compassionate spirit, and generosity. She would help anyone and everyone that entered her life. She would open her home and treat anyone who entered as her own child. Maria was a phenomenal cook and loved to have large family dinners. She would create amazing meals and was best known for her Lasagna at Christmas, her favorite holiday.
Dear Mom,
You prided herself in your family and just know that your children, grandchildren and husband are the proof of your love.
We love you and will miss you forever.
We would like to thank South Ogden Post-Acute for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th Street on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: