June 4, 1939 ~ August 27, 2019
Family, Faith, Country, Service
Marian Alice (Davis, Hansen) Bell, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Quail Meadows Assisted Living Center. She was 80. Born in Denver, Colorado, on June 4, 1939, to David and Alice Davis, she was the second of three children, having one older sister, Shirley (Davis) Chase, and one younger brother, Robert Davis. She grew up in San Mateo, CA, and loved nature, music, water activities, and service. Marian graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1957 and College of San Mateo in 1960.
She married twice; first in 1961, to Walter Alton Hansen (1932-2013) with whom she had three children; (Marjean (Hansen) Swanson (1962), Jon Hansen (1965), and Jill (Hansen) Guinn (1971)); and second in 1975, to Dorian Milton Bell (1929-2016), who already had six children: (David Bell, Sue (Bell) Koch, Karen (Bell) Rendon, Pam (Bell) Guzman (now deceased), Annette (Bell) Dungan, and Diane (Bell) Kummer) and with whom she bore Jennifer (Bell) Smith (1977).
Marian was a strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Other interests included genealogy, crafts, music, cleaning, sewing, writing, and service. However, family was her greatest joy. She is survived by two siblings, nine children, nephews and nieces, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the North Ogden Coldwater Stake Center, 787 W. 1700 N., North Ogden, with a viewing prior from 12 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. Interment will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Hyde Park Cemetery, 400 East Center St., Hyde Park, UT.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
