January 12, 1933 ~ March 27, 2020
Marian Evans Shaw, 87, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born January 12, 1933, in Ogden, Utah to Hugh and Christine Larsen Evans. She grew up in Kamas and Ogden, graduating from Ogden High School.
Marian married Jesse Laurence Shaw on May 14, 1956. Laurie passed away in 2016. Marian and Laurie owned and operated Four Seasons Travel Service for almost 25 years.
Marian is survived by her son, Chris (Janet) Shaw; grandchildren, Mitch (Amanda) Shaw, Megan (Gage) Arnold, and Rachel (Phil) Suiter. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Audrey, Violet, and William Arnold; Benny Suiter, and Charlie and Eve Shaw; and nephew, Greg (Noelle) Shaw.
Special thanks to Darlene Keenan for almost 75 years of friendship to our mother. Thanks also to all those who cared for and helped her in her later years.
Due to the Coronavirus and state guidelines there will be no public services.
