Marian Joan Tracy Hayes Clawson

February 28, 1927 ~ August 28, 2019
Marian Clawson, age 92, died quietly, August 28, 2019, in North Ogden, Utah. She was born February 28, 1927, in Ogden, Weber, Utah to Ethel Winifred Marriott and Aaron Ward Tracy, former president of Weber College. Her parents were grandchildren of early Mormon pioneers who settled Marriott, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Hermoine Jex, June Gayek, Patricia Mae Baker, Nancy Elaine Grant, Karen Rose Tracy, Ward Tracy. She is survived by her brother Oman Marriott Tracy.
Marian married John G. (Jack) Hayes in 1946. She and Jack had six daughters, Jacalyn H. Westergard, Tracy J. Hayes, Jannette Hayes, Marianne Hayes Bockas, Holly Hayes Batt, Heidi Hayes (deceased).
Marian was an excellent homemaker and seamstress. She sewed clothing, including coats, for herself, her children and her grandchildren. Marian helped care for her parents in their old age, as she lived nearby.
Marian and Jack divorced after many years of marriage. Marian then married Boyd Clawson. Boyd preceded her in death. When Jack got cancer, Marian cared for him the last month of his life. Thank you, Mom, for everything. We Love You.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Ogden City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: