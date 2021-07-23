Marian Marie Sorensen Landon
1931-2021
90 years old
On Monday July 19, 2021, a very special lady passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, she will be missed by her 3 children, Robert Jr. (Cheryl), Sharon (Bill) and Michael (Tami); 9 grandchildren, Brenda, Tonya, Angela (Brian), Keith, Amber (Mike), Shanda, Alisa (Robert), Braden (Kerington) and Lexi; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and all who were touched by her love.
Marian was born July 5, 1931 in Barrington, Illinois to Marius and Jenny Sorensen, her family moved to Denmark in 1934 when Marian was four years old, returning to the US in 1946 at the age of 15 she could not speak, read or write the American language.
She lived in Illinois, Denmark, Iowa, Colorado, California then settling in Utah in 1962 where her and her husband raised their family.
While working as a Nanny in Denver Colorado, she met and married the love of her life, Robert Landon in 1950, together they had 3 wonderful children, they were married for 38 years before his passing in 1988.
Being involved with her church, Elim Lutheran, gave Marian great joy and she loved to take her young grandchildren with her on Sundays.
Marian did not hold any high offices or positions in her lifetime she did something much more important, she raised her own kids and helped raise her grand and great grandkids as well, worked with the elderly and helped anyone in need.
She loved to cook, clean, bake, can, crochet and garden, where she loved watching the hummingbirds while drinking coffee on her patio.
She and her husband, Bob loved to Square Dance, Bob was also a caller, they together had two Square Dance Clubs, The Swinging Teens and the Sunsetters.
Preceded by death, Robert Landon Sr., Marius & Jenny Sorensen, Chris & John Sorensen, Hannah Green, Sheri Lewis, Sean Gainey, Mary Brechbill, Karen Smith, Lew and Casey Stone.
Survived by her children, Robert Jr. (Cheryl), Sharon (Bill) & Michael (Tami) along with their families; brothers Paul (Carolyn) & Soren (Donna) Sorensen. And many other people who loved her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 12 - 2 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 575 23rd Street, Ogden, Utah 84401. Refreshments and lite lunch. Floral arrangements can be delivered between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on that day.
The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice, Theresa RN, Ronee CNA, Teona CNA, Addisun, CNA, Tina RN, Kaylee director and Brenden & Austin, the best neighbors ever.
Inurnment of cremation will be at a later date, at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, by her beloved husband Bob.
Arrangements under the directions of Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com