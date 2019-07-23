August 17, 1930 ~ July 20, 2019
Marian S. Allred, 88, passed away in her sleep early in the morning of July 20, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1930, in Ogden, Utah. She was the oldest of three children born to Harry and Ruth Shinney.
Marian was educated in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1948. She lived in and around Ogden for her entire life. She worked at California Pack for a short time right after high school then was employed at Hill Air Force Base where she retired after over 35 years. She made many friends at work and was well respected among her colleagues. After she retired, she cared for her aging parents until their deaths.
While working at Hill, she met and later married the love of her life, Earven "Kirby" Allred. While it took some convincing on his part, she eventually came to see that they were meant to be together. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2016. She has missed him dearly since he has been gone.
She and Kirby were the parents of two children, Keith Allred and Carol (Richard) Watson. They had four grandchildren: Jonathan and Allison Allred and Andy and Bret Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Jean, and brother Richard.
She enjoyed going fishing and having picnics along the Weber River, Pineview Dam, and Flaming Gorge. She loved to travel with her husband and friends John and Myrna. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family for wonderful Sunday dinners, holidays, and birthdays.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
A special thanks to Rocky Mountain Homecare and Hospice and to Mary Lynn Dalton Allred for their caring service and making Marian comfortable in her last days.
