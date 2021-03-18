Marianne Brunker
March 30, 1935 ~ March 15, 2021
Marianne Brunker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at her home in Roy, Utah.
Marianne was married to Gordon Dinsdale, they later divorced. They had three children Chuck (Bambi) Dinsdale, Guy Dinsdale (deceased), Kelly Dinsdale (deceased).
Marianne met and married Robert (Bob) Brunker; they shared 21 years of love, travel, camping, fishing, and golfing together and she gained two bonus children and four bonus grandchildren.
She played Pinochle each month for 45 years with friends she cherished. She crocheted many beautiful blankets for family and friends.
She is survived by Bob, Chuck and Bambi, grandchildren Justice (Ben) Hugie, Nash (Jamey) Dinsdale, Brandy (Andy) Wazny Corey Halvorson and Jesse Vallette, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, sisters: Janet Smalley and Carol Aiken.
Marianne wished to be cremated and no formal funeral services held.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.