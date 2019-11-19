May 28, 1948 ~ November 15, 2019
Elva Marie Andersen Morris, 71, was born to Elva Jensen and Clinton Andersen on May 28, 1948, in Logan, Utah. She returned to her heavenly home on November 15, 2019.
Marie was raised in Hyrum, Utah until the age of 12 when her family moved to Ogden, Utah where she graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1966.
In high school, she met and married her young love, Lynn Morris, and for the next 54 years they joyously raised their family of six children. Marie and Lynn together sealed their love in the Logan Temple in 1969.
Marie loved everything to do with her children, family, and friends. She was very active in her church, career, and LDS community. She also loved the outdoors and adored all things beautiful.
Marie was a soft-spoken, faithful, and compassionate lady, an excellent listener, and a great example of grace in the face of adversity. She overcame obstacles with strength, drive and focus while maintaining her elegant and classy disposition. These abilities served her well at home and during her 42-year career as a federal civil servant.
Marie is survived by her husband, Lynn; two daughters, Marci (Ken) White and Stephanie (Scott) Oyler, two sons, Mark (Tiffany) Morris and Matt (Kristina) Morris; 25 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bruce Andersen. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer; her son, Michael; her granddaughter, BaiLee Marie DiBernardo; her parents, and three sisters, SueJean Christensen, LoNita Norris, and Elaine Cook.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at North Ogden 6th Ward Chapel, 526 East 2850 North. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Services entrusted to Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, 770 East 2100 North.
We wish to express our thanks to everyone who knew, loved, and supported Marie. Her life was truly full, rich, happy, and beautiful.
