Marie B. Boren
April 26, 1932 ~ April 22, 2021
Marie Bramall Boren passed away, surrounded by her children, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, just a few days before her 89th birthday.
She was born April 26, 1932 in Springville, Utah to Pearl Kitchen and David LeRoy Bramall.
She received a degree in education from Brigham Young University.
While attending BYU she met and fell in love with Lenn J Boren. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 23, 1953. Lenn and Marie are the proud parents of seven children; Sharon Schory, David, Jonathan (Leslie), Deborah Hunter (Ben), Daniel, Rebekah Pratt (Brian), and Joel (Carrie). They also deeply loved their ten grandchildren and two great grandsons.
Marie was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed the lifelong friendships she made as a member of the Roy 13th Ward. She especially enjoyed her associations in her church quilting group.
Mom enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making doll clothes for her granddaughters. Her life's passion was genealogy, which gave her the opportunity to connect with others from across the globe.
She is survived by six children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sister, Ruth. Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon, husband, Lenn, brother, Wayne and sister, Faye. She was a good mother and a good friend. She will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com