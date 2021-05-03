Marie Packer Haney
1936 ~ 2021
OGDEN-Marie Packer Haney, 84, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed Thursday, April 29, 2021 at home from natural causes. Marie was born October 18, 1936, at her grandparent's home in Beaver Dam, Utah, to James Lyman and VaLeen Bowen Packer.
She married Darnel L. Haney of Phoenix, Arizona, on November 24, 1962.
Marie graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah, in 1954. She attended Utah State Agricultural College from 1954 to 1955 and graduated from Weber State College in 1983. She worked in the Gerontology, Teacher Education, and Grants and Contracts Departments at Weber State University from 1985 until her retirement in 2001.
Active in her community, Marie was a den mother for the Cub Scout program at the First Presbyterian Church of Ogden from 1971 through 1974. She directed a team of Washington Terrace Little League cheerleaders in 1977. She was a room mother at Roosevelt Elementary School for three years and served as an officer in the PTA. She was the director of the Terrace Days Run/Walk from 1990 through 1995. She was a member of the Washington Terrace Mobile Neighborhood Watch Patrol from its inception in 1987 and completed training for the Washington Terrace and Weber State University Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Marie served on the Ogden City Arts Committee from 2007 to 2012. Marie was an Ogden representative for the Shakespeare Film Festival from 2014 to 2019. She was a volunteer usher at Peery's Egyptian Theatre from 2000 to 2019, the Sundance Film Festival from 2007 to 2019, and the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
In 2000 Marie helped found the first Utah chapter of the Red Hat Society and served as queen mother until her death. She also organized the state Red Hat chapters for group activities in 2002. The Red Hat Society organized to celebrate life after fifty and enjoy the friendship of other women, blossomed into an international organization. Marie valued the many friendships she acquired through her association with the Red Hat Society.
Marie began running at age 46 and became an avid jogger. She competed in many road races including six marathons: the St. George in 1985 and 1986, the Deseret News 1987 and 1988, the New York City 1988, and the Athens (Greece) in 1996. She also competed in the Ogden City Triathlon as a team member with her sons in 1984, 1985, and 1986. Marie competed in the several running events at the Huntsman World Senior Games including the first half marathon at the games. Marie and Darnel competed together as a triathlon team in the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George taking first place in their age group. Marie began biking at age 69 when hip replacement surgery prevented her from running. She particularly loved riding in the Little Red Riding Hood bike ride from 2005 to 2018.
Marie loved the beauty of nature and took every opportunity to hike the mountain and desert trails of Utah. She loved classical music and studied piano for many years well into retirement. She loved playing for the seniors at the Washington Terrace Senior Center. Marie loved to read and always had a book close by. She loved the arts: literature, prose, music, theatre, opera, and ballet. She loved to travel. But her greatest enjoyment was the times spent with her family, whom she dearly loved, and her many friends.
Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Darnel of 60 years; her children, Norman Darnel (Melanie), Keith Lyman Walker (Laura), and Raven Rebecca Hay (Larry), Caldicot, Wales; four grandchildren, Brittany Barr (Kris), Roman Darnel, Khaiden Russell, and Vincent Walker Haney; four great-grandchildren, LillieAnna and Payton Marie Barr, Dairus and Mia Marie Haney; her sister, Lynda Brennan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bryce Bowen Packer and Lynn Bowen Packer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary, Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
