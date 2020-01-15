Marijtje "Mary" (Riet) Van Vliet

January 20, 1924 ~ January 12, 2020
Riet Van Vliet, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 12, 2020. Riet was born on January 20, 1924, in Schipluiden, Holland to Nicolaas and Krina Herbert.
After the WWII, she married Peter Van Vliet on March 22, 1946, in Delft, Holland. Then immigrated to the United States with their family in 1951, and settled in Ogden, Utah. In 1956 they became U.S. citizens. They were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on December 14, 1967, and had three children and one baby that died during childbirth.
She attended school until she was 12 years old, then started working. Riet joined the underground in 1942. She sold anti-Nazi plates that said that Holland would rise again to earn money for soldiers they had hidden. Riet loved yard work, bowling, and to knit, crochet, embroider, and needlepoint. She was a volunteer at the McKay Dee Hospital for 35 years.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. She enjoyed being the ward organist and playing the piano in primary for many years.
Riet loved her family and is survived by two children, Nicolaas Van Vliet and Marjorie (Steven) Wardle; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; daughter, Krina Hendricks; and her parents, brother and sister.
Many thanks to the Rushton Heights Ward for all their acts of kindness and service. Special appreciation to Bishop and Ladean Hansen for their never-ending compassion and support for our mom. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Avamere at Mountain Ridge and Symbii Hospice for their care and thoughtfulness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Internment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: