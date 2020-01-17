June 1, 1957 ~ January 8, 2020
Marilee Carol Howell was born on June 1, 1957. She fought her battle with brain cancer up to her last day on January 8, 2020. She lived her life on her own terms, often defiant of common views and practices because she thought her ways were better; they often were.
She was born to Dorothy and Chester Murray in Covina, CA. She excelled in school, skipping the 4th grade and graduating high school at 16, only because they would not let her graduate at 15.
She met her future husband, Michael Howell in southern California. They were married in June of 1978 and shortly moved to Utah to pursue a life outside the megalopolis of Los Angeles.
She started her career in law enforcement with Adult Parole & Probation in 1980. She fantastically raised a family with Mike during this time, having three children: Rhett, Amanda, and Zach. She earned her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice in the spring of 2000. She also worked intensely up the ladder, eventually retiring as the Assistant Regional Manager in 2003.
Marilee loved retirement! For approximately eight weeks. She soon realized Law Enforcement was her true calling, and in the fall of 2003, she un-retired and began working at the Weber County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy in Corrections.
It was at Weber County that Marilee found her home in Law Enforcement. She excelled quickly, using her knowledge and experience from AP&P day-to-day at the jail, and was quickly promoted to the rank of Sergeant. While a Sergeant, she worked various positions in the jail, the courts and administration.
In the spring of 2013 at the age of 55 she was diagnosed with Stage III glioblastoma and given no more than 15 months to live. Diagnosis in hand, Marilee decided just treating the cancer wasn't enough. Naturally, she felt she should also begin running half marathons and write a novel, because she was not about to give in to cancer.
Survival was not enough for Marilee; living was the best weapon to spite the cancer she knew would one day take her life. It was with that fierce, stubborn recalcitrance, she worked, supported and loved her family, and most importantly lived for the next seven years, beating any outlook a doctor would have given to her in 2013.
Marilee was preceded in death by her son, Jed, and her father, Chester. Her mother, husband, brother, sister, daughter, son-in-law, two sons, and one grandchild are still here to celebrate her life, and to pick up slack she's left to us all to contribute to our communities and society. She'll be missed as fiercely as she lived.
A Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at Washington Heights Church, 1770 East 6200 South, Ogden, Utah at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Brain Tumor Association.
