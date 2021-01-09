Marilee Kay Tiner
August 16, 1936 ~ December 30, 2020
Marilee Kay Tiner "Kay" was born on August 16, 1936, to Fred and Mary Furniss in Westwood, California. Kay was raised in Westwood. After graduating from Westwood High School, she attended Lassen Community College in Susanville, California. It was there that a handsome 6'4" basketball player caught her eye. Kay may have only been 5'4", but her spirit made up for her lack of height! James Dwight Tiner was that basketball player. They dated for several months and were married in her family home in Westwood on August 18, 1956. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Chico, California and started a family. In 1967, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They raised four children in Chico. In 2002, they moved to Ogden, Utah.
Kay was an accomplished pianist. At an early age, she played in her father's dance band while he played the saxophone. She loved music. She taught piano from 1972 until she retired in 2000. Many children and adults learned to love music from her. She was involved in the Chico Community Concert Series and Piano Guild, judging piano performances and assisting piano students to improve their performances. She was the pianist for a local performing group called Harmony & Co.
Kay and Jim loved to travel and especially loved cruises, which they did with many of their closest friends. They went on 13 cruises, which allowed them to see the world. She loved to see the sights, experience good food but mostly loved being with Jim and her friends!!
Kay was a staunch Democrat. She cried when President Kennedy and Bobbie Kennedy were assassinated and had to endure the Nixon and Reagan years. She was civic minded and volunteered in the Birth Right Organization. Most importantly, Kay loved the freedoms of the United States and taught her children to be politically minded and vote with their hearts and minds. There was never a dull moment when politics were brought up in the Tiner home.
Kay loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many capacities throughout her life. She served as Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, Seminary Teacher and Relief Society President and Counselor, as well as ward and choir organist. She was called upon to play the piano at many weddings, funerals and performances.
Kay was a hard worker and wonderful mother. She raised a family of four children. Her children loved and adored their mother. She was a great cook, baker, seamstress, taxi driver and friend to her children. She loved watching soap operas as well as Johnny Carson on late night TV.
Kay loved her family. She never missed a week calling her mother. It was a tearful goodbye each time she left Utah or her parents left California. She was the eldest of five girls and they had lots of fun together. They were very close and each sister visited California to spend summers with their big sister before they got married. They loved Summer family reunions at Eagle Lake and in Utah. Those were fun times!
Kay is survived by her loving husband James Dwight Tiner, their four children, Tim (Denise), Fred (Khrista), Shelley, and Scott (Kayci). Jim and Kay have 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren with one on the way, who love her dearly. She is also survived by sisters, Diane (Kent) Ellis, Vicki Jackson, and Penny (Archie) Phillips. Kay leaves behind a legacy of her love for the gospel of Jesus Christ, love of family and friends, and her passion for music which will live on through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Randy Post; and brothers-in-law, Doug Post and William Jackson.
Funeral services were held for family at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family thanks Hidden Valley Assisted Living for their loving care and also the exceptional medical care of Everest Hospice.
