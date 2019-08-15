November 22, 1958 ~ August 12, 2019
Our loving wife, mother, Grammy AKA Mongey, and Nanny, Marilyn Ann Cogdill Southwick graduated from this life August 12, 2019. She was born November 22, 1958, in Ogden, Utah to Benjamin Cogdill and Jennie Johnson. She was raised by her father and second mom Jeanne Richardson who lovingly and willingly took on the role of mom after the passing of her mother. She was an extraordinary example of a wife, mother and grammy as she would do anything and sacrifice everything for her family.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a great leader and teacher, and she served in many leadership positions with all of her heart. She was known for her radiant smile and her bubbly, spirited personality. She devoted her life to serving others, especially her family. She was a brave, valiant warrior who battled breast cancer for 30 years by "burying her head in life" with her positive attitude, contagious laugh, and always wearing her bright smile.
She was sealed to her sweetheart of 40 years in the Salt Lake Temple on March 15, 1979. She lived a life full of love and adventures with her "Scotty". They welcomed four children into their family: Stacie (Jeff) Shupe; Stephen (Chelese) Southwick; Karilynn (Troy) Taylor; Kimberly (Tyler) Patterson. They have thirteen grandchildren whom grammy loved dearly: Alyssa, Tayson, Emmie, Brigham, Ashton, Crew, Braxton, Gavin, Bryken, Evi Mae, Ronan, Hadlee, and Ruger. She was part of a big family with six sisters: Dianne Service; Tami Liscomb; Judy Birchett; Debbie Cosper; Carol Kimball; Janeen Blackburn; and two brothers: Doug Cogdill; Brent Cogdill.
Her life was her family and she made the most of every minute. Together they made many family traditions and memories; from many trips to Disneyland, Christmas tree cutting, to family BBQ's and her backyard stick-horse rodeo. She was blessed with many talents that she worked hard to develop, such as horseback riding, cheerleading, soccer, tole-painting, baking, cooking and sewing. She made friends easily and had many who became part of our family. Her favorite color was yellow and her mission was to scatter sunshine to everyone.
She is survived by her husband, children and spouses, grandchildren, and siblings. We know she is having a joyous reunion with her parents - especially with her mother whom she never had the opportunity to know in this life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house viewing one hour prior to services. On Highway 89, 3035 North 1325 West, Pleasant View.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Wear a bit of yellow to the services to help scatter sunshine in her honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: