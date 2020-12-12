Marilyn Bigham
August 11, 1953 ~ December 5, 2020
Marilyn passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was always a shining light during this life. She made everywhere she went more beautiful and if you were lucky enough to know her, your life is better because of her presence. She had a huge smile, an incredible laugh, and was always up for an adventure.
Marilyn was born August 11, 1953 to Preal and Cardillia Sanders in Ogden, Utah. She married the love of her life and best friend, Kevin Bigham on September 19, 1980. They spent the next 40 years celebrating their love and raising their children and grandchildren. Her smile and adventurous spirit live on through her two children, Kacee (Tony Weaver) and Rocky (Heather Lovelady) and three grandchildren, Parker, Lucas, and Kenedie. She made many lifelong friends during her years as a cashier at Safeway in Ogden and later as a real estate agent for Century 21. She made it her life's mission to care for her family and friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, mother-in-law, three dogs, and two cats.
Marilyn was the perfect example of how to live life. She and her family enjoyed many years in the Wasatch Mountains; skiing, camping, 4-wheeling, swimming, and gardening. She cared deeply for all animals and leaves behind a quid of quail, a nest of desert bunnies, her cat Heidi, and dog Frank at the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains in Arizona. She loved everyone, gave amazing hugs, and was never too busy to strike up a conversation with a stranger. Her death reminds us to treat each day as though it may be our last and to recognize our impact on the world around us.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. If you choose to attend in-person, honor her life and others' by staying physically distant and wearing a face mask. If you are high-risk, have been sick or in contact with someone who has been sick, please stay home and visit with us virtually via Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, perform a random act of kindness, adopt an animal, plant a tree, or make a donation in her honor to the Weber County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.