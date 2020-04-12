Marilyn C. Kristofferson, age 83, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. She was born on October 6, 1936, in Hollywood, California to Nuell Child and Carma Farr. Marilyn is survived by her brother Duane Child; her four children; Raelynn, Lane, Rick, and Keelee; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild. She is preceded by her husband Richard B. "Dick" Kristofferson; her parents Nuell Child and Carma Farr; and her grandson Shelby Colyer.
Marilyn loved children and was the proud owner of her daycare for many years. She was an avid horseback rider and loved her horse named Ginger. Together they were a part of the Junior Posse. She also had many memories and support from her sorority sisters.
She was a natural at letting her family know they were loved. Our mother, grand-mother was very generous, kind, and had a funny sense of humor even on her last day here on earth. She taught all of us to learn to give and open our homes to those in need. When you talked with her you knew there was never any judgment regarding your past. She had a way of picking you up when you were at your worst in life and letting you know that this horrible time will also pass. She would say, "Just remember, in my eyes, you are perfect just like God intended you to be. Now, get up and take the world by storm as I taught you because this is a small part of your life and you can make it better". All of our hearts are broken without her here. But, mom, grandma, we will keep going and make you proud until our last day. You will be missed.
Special thanks to her loving daughter Raelynn, the family thanks you for opening your home to her for many years and providing her the love and support she needed. Her great- grandson Riley who watched over both you and mom until the end. We love you both so much.
A private family service was held at Ben Lomond Cemetery.
