Marilyn Chambers
1925 - 2020
Marilyn Campbell Chambers was born on February 17, 1925, a couple of weeks after the ground hog had already made his coming-of-spring pronouncement and just a month before the actual commencement of the spring season, and passed away on November 20, 2020 just a week before one of her favorite holidays was to be held. It was fitting that Mom was born when she was. A natural optimist, she could turn a wintery moment into a promise of a better day of spring yet to come.
Mom was the wife of William J. Chambers; the daughter of Harold and Beatrice Campbell; the sister of Fawn, Russell, Arthur, Hugh, Joan, Ruth, and Gaylen; the mother of Pat, Ann, Paul, Kathy, and Neil; the grandmother of 26; and the great grandmother of 57.
As a child, Mom was a tomboy. However, her childhood competition with boys soon turned into teenage crushes on boys in her adolescence. She also had crushes on male Hollywood idols, cutting out pictures of them from her mother's glossy movie magazines and pasting their pictures on the walls of the bedroom she shared with her sisters.
Mom and her two younger sisters took turns sleeping by two's in the big double bed, leaving the odd person out to sleep alone in a single bed in another smaller room. When younger sister Ruth complained she was afraid to sleep alone, Mom just told her to stop being a baby and go back to bed. However, when it was Mom's turn to sleep solo, she would go to the room where her sisters were trying to sleep in the double bed and above their protests tell them to stop complaining and move over to make room for her.
Mom had many friends, but she exclaimed on one occasion she had only one best friend: Eleanore Berrett. An unconditional friend throughout Mom's life, this best friend Eleanore even helped make and tailor Mom's dress for a dance, although the boy who asked Mom was the same boy Eleanore had a big crush on.
When Dad moved to North Ogden after the war, he became the focus of many a matchmaker, all of whom conspired to pair up Mom and Dad. As a result, Mom and Dad started dating, and after just a week of courtship, Mom and Dad were engaged. To Mom, he was 'the one' for her all her life.
Mom enjoyed being there for her children. After coming home from a night out, we children would check in with Mom, relaying to her the highlights of our evening's activities. Although Mom was in bed, she was never really asleep until all her kids were home safely. Laughter emanated from our parent's bedroom as we recited to her our adventures. The noisy merriment woke up those of us who were light sleepers, who would then scramble out of bed and dash downstairs to share in the fun, made even more entertaining seeing Mom laugh at what was being related.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mom had many callings, but the culmination of all of them came when she and Dad served as a missionary couple in the Philippines. On one occasion, Mom and Dad were out with a pair of sister missionaries in an area of flooded rice paddies which contained a dirt path for them to use to cross through. Somehow, Mom got separated from the rest of the group and found herself face to face with something like a water buffalo, who snorted and clawed at the ground, looking right down the line at Mom. Stand her ground and get gored or jump in the nearest rice paddy? Bull or wet hair? Bull or ruined hairdo? What a dilemma. She immediately tried running from the bull, but as the bull gained on her, Mom could hear the answer to her predicament being screamed by one of the frantic sister missionaries: "Jump sister, jump!" Mom immediately jumped. She was safe, but her hair was wet and her hairdo ruined. All she could do now is hold on to the hope that her sacrifice had been recorded in heaven.
Later in life after Dad's death, we would take turns giving Mom rides to get her hair done and out to get something to eat. In time, the conversations with her became more limited and circular in nature, but she still often declared, "Oh, do you know how much I love you?" We would answer "yes." Close to the end, the roles reversed due to Mom's limited ability to speak. We would take her hand, wait for her to meet our gaze, and then tell her, "Oh, do you know how much we love you?" She would softly answer "yes."
Mom was always the last one to go to bed, staying up late at night to make sure all the finishing touches were accomplished before the next day. On her last day of life, after all of us who had been with her had left for the night, it is as though she stayed up late one more time to make sure the finishing touches to her life were completed. Then in the early morning hours, satisfied her life was now complete and after enduring to the end, she left this world behind and came to the veil, taking the hand of 'the one' who was already there waiting to lead her through.
Mom was gracious to others but so were other people gracious to her, particularly relatives, neighbors and friends who checked on Mom regularly. To those who took care of her during her last days, such as Dena her hairdresser who did her hair for the funeral, the attendants Stacie and Allie from Independence Home Health and Hospice, and staff members and residents at Whisper Cove Assisted Living and Memory Care, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their selfless service, helping make Mom's remaining year as comfortable, pleasant, and painless as possible.
Now, unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people outside of immediate family will not be able to extend personally to us their condolences, but we would still love to hear from you. So if you would, please follow the online links to www.myers-mortuary.com and share your feelings and thoughts with us there.