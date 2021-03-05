Marilyn Christensen
June 19, 1931 ~ February 28, 2021
Marilyn Christensen, 89, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was born on June 19, 1931 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of William I. and Bessie Christensen Barton.
Marilyn married Warren Christensen on August 12, 1950 in Salt Lake City. They enjoyed 63 years together before Warren's passing on November 30, 2013.
She retired from the IRS after 30 years of service.
She enjoyed reading, needlework, and playing the piano. Marilyn was an accomplished pianist, receiving multiple accolades and performing in her own piano concert at the age of 17.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Karen (Larry) Call, Bart (Cindy) Christensen, Scott Christensen, Lori Arnett, Pamela (Roger) Lee, and Merilee (Karl) Wendell; one sister, Vickie (Sheldon) Nelson, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed and available under Marilyn's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.