A joyous reunion took place on May 9, 2020, when our beloved mother and grandmother, Marilyn Coop Nelson was reunited with her loving husband, Roy.
Marilyn was born July 23, 1932, to Lawrence and Mary Imelda Hardy Coop, in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School. Marilyn married her eternal companion, Roy C. Nelson on February 4, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. Their union was blessed with four children. Roy died on June 23, 2012.
She was an active member of the Forest Green Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve and enjoyed preparing meals for neighbors and friends. She extended many acts of kindness to others and freely gave compassionate service, in many church callings, including, Primary President, Relief Society Secretary and Visiting Teacher.
She was a co-owner of Snowbasin Ski Resort with her husband, Roy from 1960-1978. She stood by Roy's side and supported him in everything he did.
Marilyn enjoyed traveling with her family, boating at Pineview, Flaming Gorge, and San Diego. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan.
She is survived by two daughters and a son, Nancy (Cory) Bruestle, David (Denice) Nelson, Liz (David) Warner, 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Darlene Hymas and Judy Carter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy, daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Kim Schenck, brother, Lawrence "Brud" Coop Jr. and her parents, Lawrence, and Imelda Coop.
Special thanks to Dale and Caroline Baird; Dr. Jeffrey Call's office; and Kira with Suzy's Transport Service.
Private family graveside services will be held at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to your favorite charity in Marilyn's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: