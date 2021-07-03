Marilyn Edna Bingham Wakefield
April 10, 1937 ~ June 28, 2021
Our sweet mother, Marilyn Bingham Wakefield peacefully passed away on June 28, 2021.
Mom was born on April 10, 1937 to Ivan and LeOra Bingham in Plain City, Utah.
Mom married her high school sweetheart Robert C. "Bob" Wakefield on Oct 8, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. Following their marriage, they settled in Plain City, Utah where they raised their family.
Mom owned and operated her own beauty salon for many years.
Mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was the chorister for over 50 years. Mom shared her love of music with everyone, especially her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her time playing in the Bingham Family band. Mom had many wonderful talents that she willingly shared.
Mom accepted everyone and had an unwavering love for her Savior.
Mom is survived by 3 daughters and 1 daughter-in-law, Robin (Dean) Anderson, Taylor, Utah, Sherry (Jeff) Malan, Eden, Utah, Bobbi Jo (Kendell) Hyer, Plain City, Utah and Debbie Wakefield, Fruit Heights, Utah; 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren with 2 great-grandchildren on the way; 6 sisters and 1 brother.
She was proceeded in death by her husband; 2 sons, Duff and Brad; her parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Poplar 1st Ward, 2123 N, 2000 W. Farr West, UT. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd and on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.