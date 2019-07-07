Marilyn Hulse

Marilyn Diane Hulse passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital. Marilyn was born August 26, 1950, in Tremonton, Utah to Marie Helen Neher and Ray Housley. She grew up in Garland and graduated from Bear River High School. Marilyn began working at Thiokol, where she met her sweetheart Lynn A. Hulse, they were married on September 2, 1989, in Elko, Nevada.
Marilyn worked for over 25 years at Thiokol as a Quality inspector, following retirement she worked for Fed-ex Kinkos as a printer technician for over 10 years.
Marilyn enjoyed reading, her three cats and playing candy crush. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking large meals for her family. Marilyn and Lynn created many memories camping in Henry's Fork, the Uintah's and many other places. Above all Marilyn loved her family, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Lynn, four children: Jason Hulse; Chad (Misty) Hulse; Meranda Ballard and Tara (Andrew) Scharff; 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great-grandson; her sisters Sheila Skinner and Shira (Harry) McMurdie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 12 noon at the Garland City Cemetery. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 ? 11:30 a.m. at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home 111 N 100 E Tremonton, Utah.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the U of U hospital for all their loving care.
