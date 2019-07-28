Marilyn Humphries Zimmerman

August 9, 1932 ~ July 24, 2019
Marilyn was born August 9, 1932, in Jerome, Idaho to Corbett Quincy and Leo Sally Woolley Humphries.
She married Ernest Eugene Zimmerman on December 29, 1951.
Marilyn worked on Hill Air Force Base for 30 years.
She enjoyed reading and gardening. She loved animals, especially cats.
Marilyn loved spending time with family.
She is survived by her son, Steven E. Zimmerman: her daughter, Lisa (Todd) Stringham, three grandchildren; Daniel (Sarah), Sarah, Travis (Haley) and three great-grandchildren; Lily, James, and Alta. Her brother Mark Humphries.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband and her siblings; Helene, Mitch, Berdie, Beulah, James, and Chet.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lotus Park and AFI Hospice.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Hooper City Cemetery 5580 West 4600 South, Hooper, Utah.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at: