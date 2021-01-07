Marilyn Jennie Clements
July 15, 1940 - January 3, 2021
Marilyn Jennie Clements passed away in her home, surrounded by her family, January 3, 2021. Marilyn was born July 15, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Clyde James and Jennie Wise Faulkner. She married Leonard Jay Clements January 6, 1956 in Evanston, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they brought 4 children into the world. Marilyn's greatest joy was her 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and her great-great granddaughter. She will be remembered for her love of birds, flower gardening, long drives in the canyon, camping, playing SkipBo with her grandchildren, and enjoying a good lightning storm. Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, her son, James Clyde, and her grandsons, Victory Eggleston and Wesley Hansen. She is survived by her sister, Glenda Burnside, her husband, Leonard, her daughters Cristy Lynn Zobrosky (Frank), Robin Diann Harmer (Brent) and her son, Ronald Jay Clements (Jeanie), as well as her brood of beloved grandchildren. Our dear mother will be laid to rest in the Ogden City Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1245 S 1175 E, Clearfield, Utah, at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. We would like to thank Ashby Hospice for the tender care they showed Mom the last weeks of her life. Christine and Amberlee, thank you!