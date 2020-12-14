Marilyn McFarland Westwood
July 29, 1929 ~ December 11, 2020
KANESVILLE - Marilyn McFarland Westwood passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to Robert and Sarah Donaldson McFarland. Marilyn Attended schools in Ogden City, graduating from Ogden High School.
In 1947, she met the love of her life, Darrel Westwood, while working as a summer hire secretary at Hill Air Force Base. On September 4, 1948, Marilyn and Darrel were married. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple on December 12, 1962. They were happily married until Darrel's passing in 2011.
Marilyn was active in the LDS church, serving in many callings over the years. She was a Den Mother in her boys' Cub Scout troops, wrote songs for many road shows and worked in the stake Relief Society. She loved the Lord and believed strongly in the gospel. She was always so generous and compassionate.
After working at Hill Field, Marilyn worked for the Soil Conservation Service and as a secretary at the Kiesel Building. Marilyn enjoyed working for over 20 years at Green Wholesale, only retiring to care for her husband after he had suffered a stroke.
After marrying Darrel, Marilyn moved to Roy and then to their farm in Kanesville in 1959, where she resided for the rest of her life. Marilyn adjusted well from city girl to farmer' wife. She would drive hay trucks when the kids were young and would always take Darrel a drink when he was working in the fields. She was an excellent seamstress making many of her Daughters' clothes and patching the boys' worn out farm clothes. She even stitched up an injured horse with a sewing kit from her purse. She was also a fantastic cook, making breakfasts, lunches and dinners almost daily while working full time. She also bottled peaches, pears and apples and the best dill pickles. She would even cut and wrap beef in the farm shop and pack chickens for the freezer in Wonder bread bags. Darrel said of her on her 80th Birthday, "You've been the perfect wife to me and the best mother for the kids".
Marilyn always had a smile on her face, a positive attitude and an encouraging word. She loved her kids and grandkids and always did everything she could to help them, writing poems and typing reports to help them complete assignments, giving rides to school, sporting events and get together with friends. She was never grumpy and never held a grudgefor long. She also had a great sense of humor and held her own with the family smart alecks. Along with being a loving mother, she was also a loving daughter taking her widowed mother to the grocery store and a restaurant every Thursday night and then bringing her out for dinner every Sunday for 30 years.
For Many years, Marilyn enjoyed the company of a group of close friends at Bear Lake, Lake Powell, picnics at North Fork, and holiday parties. She also enjoyed getting back together with her high school group for lunches after they had all retired. Although she didn't get out much in recent years, she was able to go spend some time at the new DW Ranch.
Marilyn was loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her Daughter Jill (Randy) and sons Mike and Scott. She is also survived by 3 grandsons, Brad, Jason (Kelley) and Jordan (Kallea) and 6 great grand children, Ryder, Jaylee, Mason, Lainee, Boe and Ellie.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Darrel, daughter Cathi Lynne and brother, Bob McFarland.
The family would like to thank the Weber County Fire Department, paramedics and ambulance crew for their compassionate professionalism and the staff at the McKay Hospital Emergency room for their loving care.
The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Funeral arrangements in the care of Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.