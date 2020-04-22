1936 ~ 2020
Marilyn Moon Hall, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father, free from pain April 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and devoted husband. Family and friends will always remember and cherish Marilyn's fine mind and loving heart, and beautiful countenance. Marilyn was born April 29, 1936, to Myrthen "N"^ Moon and Annie Irene Metcalf Moon, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She moved to Springville, Utah and worked at the Dairy Freeze, where she met the love of her life, Glade A. Hall. They were married on December 19, 1958, in the Salt Lake Temple and were blessed with six faithful, beautiful children.
Marilyn was blessed with many talents and gifts, which she enjoyed sharing-especially in high school. She was the editor of the school newspaper and participated in, and won, public speaking contests. Every Saturday with Glade, she reported the high school news on KOVO radio. She was active in the Thespian Club and, as a student, directed a school play. She was also president of the school art club and president of the pep club; a half-time performing group of 40 girls at athletic events. She spoke at her high school graduation and then enrolled at Brigham Young University, where she studied art and English. She was crowned Miss Springville of 1955 and Miss Utah County of 1956. She graduated number 11 in her class at BYU, while working full-time at Penney's. She belonged to the Val Norne social unit. After graduation, she accepted a job of teaching English at Payson Junior High School.
She was a selfless, nurturing mother who lived her life serving and loving others. An excellent seamstress, she made most of her children's clothes. She was also a talented artist and won many awards. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was blessed with great faith. She served in many callings and especially enjoyed serving as a Relief Society President. She met many neighbors and shared her testimony with those she met. She will be blessed in the eternities for her life of Christ-like service. She loved her family with all her heart and had complete trust in her faithful companion, and dearest sweetheart, Glade.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Glade A. Hall; her children, Melanie Lundeen (Kris), David Glade Hall (Chris), Carolyn Frandsen (Rick), Lynette Dyer (Dan), Richard Glade Hall (Kayleen), Jonathan Glade Hall (Melanie); 32 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Appreciation is expressed to Dr. Brook Drollinger and Amber.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, at 12:00 p.m., at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, located just west of Highway 89 in 1997 South and 400 East. Feel free to bring a light chair and mask. A live video stream of the services may be viewed using Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page.