July 20, 1930 ~ December 28, 2019
Perry- Our loving mother, aunt and friend, Marilyn Powers Jensen, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family at The Mission at Maple Springs.
Marilyn was born on July 20, 1930, to James Mitchell Powers and Arvilla Lunt. She was raised in Brigham City, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School. She attended Utah State University.
Marilyn married Farrell Jensen, September 22, 1950, in Brigham City. They had two children, Robin and Randy.
Marilyn worked for the family business, Powers Flowers. She retired at 62. She enjoyed working in the flower business. She also loved working in her yard. She was a master of the flower garden. She had a genuine love for all animals, she cared for many dogs and cats throughout her life. She also loved entertaining at her home. She was an outstanding cook. Marilyn loved to travel. One of her favorite places was Island Park, Idaho.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Markeson, Bristol Hospice and nurses Judy and Charlotte and Karla at Maple Springs, for the care they gave Marilyn. Also a special thanks to Pam Wells, for keeping mom beautiful and lovely over 25 years.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, son and parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Larry) Hargrave.
According to her wishes she will be cremated and interred next to her husband and son. Services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel.
