Marilyn S. Bitton

February 13, 1937 ~ March 19, 2020
Marilyn Stringfellow Bitton, born Feb 13, 1937, in Ogden Utah passed away peacefully March 19, 2020 at the age of 83 in Sunset, Utah surrounded by her family. Marilyn was the youngest of seven children born to Henry Elden and Naomi Rasmussen Stringfellow.
She grew up and attended schools in the Ogden area. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In July 1954 she married her High School sweetheart Val Carlos Bitton. To this union were born three sons and one daughter.
She had an extraordinary loving concern not only for her family but all with whom she came in contact. Mom loved things orderly; she loved a beautiful yard and shoes!!
She loved camping in the Uintas, was an avid Jazz fan, loved Family Parties, and Christmas LCR. Mom was sweet and feisty and full of love. She fought to stay with us 12 years longer than anyone ever expected.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Val; sons Kirk (Laurel), Kris (Jane), Kelly, and daughter Kami Watanabe (Todd). She is survived by 12 adoring grandchildren and nine great-grand children with two on the way. Our family is extremely grateful for the exceptional, loving care given to our mother for many years by Dr. Brandon Wintle and staff at Herefordshire Clinic in Roy. In life Mom was unselfish in her love and care to all of us, and in death, she carries on her unselfish giving, as she chose to donate her body to science. No services will be held.