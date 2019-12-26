Marilyn Ward

June 8, 1945 ~ December 21, 2019
Marilyn was born on June 8, 1945, to Kenneth Leland Ward and Marie Elizabeth Noorda in Ogden, Utah.
She was raised in Ogden, Utah and Pendleton, Oregon. She graduated from Pendleton High School and attended BYU.
In October of 1968 she was called and served in the Brazil North Mission for 27 months.
She lived all of her adult life in Syracuse, Utah. She worked in banking for 25 years. She served as the ward organist for 21 years. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and working in her yard. Listening to music calmed her towards the end of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother Leland Ward. She is survived by her siblings: Ray (Gloria) Ward, Dawna Hastie, Kathleen (Jay) Crawford, many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel, 1625 S 1100 W, Syracuse, UT, 84075. A viewing will be held that morning from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Interment at the Syracuse City Cemetery.
