Marion Johnson Bloomquist
February 1, 1932 ~ July 16, 2021
Our beloved Marion Johnson Bloomquist returned to her Father in Heaven for a joyful reunion with her husband, parents, and many other loved ones on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Her Motto was "God, Family, and Country," and she lived it valiantly. She was born to Clarence and Anna Moser Johnson in Idaho Falls, Idaho and grew up in the small farming town of Coltman, Idaho. She graduated from Ucon High School and attended Utah State College.
She married Milton Ray Bloomquist in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by four daughters; Nedra Saunders (Gary), Colleen Benson (Bryce), Katherine "Katy" Saunders (Edward), RoseAnn Brandley (Stephen), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and one great-grandchild.
Marion was active in many activities in high school including cheerleading. She was a beautiful singer and had the lead in various productions. She liked sports and was an excellent pitcher on her softball team. She was very active in politics and never afraid to stand up for the truth.
She enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, square dancing, and working in the Odgen Temple. She served valiantly in many different Church callings and was a loving, caring person.
She will be greatly missed!
Memorial Services will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at 12:15 pm at the Russon Mortuary, 1585 W 300 S, Syracuse, Utah 84075.
Friends may visit with the family before the services from 11 am-12 noon.