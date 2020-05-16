December 10, 1929 ~ May 13, 2020
It is with deep sadness that the family of Marion Power announces her death on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Marion was at peace, surrounded by her loving family at her time of passing.
Marion was born December 10, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, to Thomas Forester and Violet Jean Bune Power. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1947 and attended Ogden's Weber State University. Marion left Ogden in 1950 for California, living in San Francisco and Oakland before purchasing what would become the long-standing family home in 1959. This home in Concord, CA would see her proudly raise her four sons, care for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbors with her signature outpouring of kindness to all. She resided in the family home until her recent health issues.
Marion's career was with the Mount Diablo Unified School District, serving as their District Librarian for over 30 years. After retirement in 1992 she continued care and work in support of others, doing volunteer work for The City of Concord, The Concord Police Department and several non-profit agencies for over 10 years.
While Marion's number one focus was her passion and support for family, she was very creative and curious about all things joyful. She was an excellent seamstress, crafter, needlework and stitchery artist. She loved to travel, read and pursue any event that would include as many family members being together in a single location as possible. She loved telling stories of her life experiences and was proud of her strength and many accomplishments in her life. She often shared fond stories of her childhood, parents, sisters and brother growing up in Utah and her dream to one day return home.
Marion Power is survived by her sister, Violet Nicholson, Ogden, Utah, her sons, Ken Mort (Pat Simmons), St. Louis, MO, Jeff (Vivian) Mort, Concord, CA, Don (Jeanette) Mort, Napa, CA, Doug (Lynn Mackey) Mort, Martinez, CA., her Grandchildren Emily Mort, Elise (Adrian) Veliz, Melinda Mort, Kristi Erwin, Justin Erwin, Nick Erwin, and Emily Ferne, her great grand children Anastasia, Alexander, Savanah, Baron, Jared, River, Noelle, and many loving nieces and nephews in California and Utah.
She is proceeded in death by her Mother and Father, her Sister Jean (Bill) Knudson, and her brother Thomas William (Betty) Power.
A strong, independent, committed, caring and loving woman, The Matriarch of our Family, Marion Power will be missed though her love for her family always remembered and live on in our stories.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Concord, CA when it's safe to gather. Thereafter, a Celebration of life, and interment of ashes, in Ogden, Utah.
Memorial information available where you can share tributes and photos at: www.Passalaquafuneralchapel.com
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130