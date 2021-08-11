Marion Tillotson Moore
1927 ~ 2021
Our dear mother, grandmother and friend, Marion Tillotson Moore, passed away on August 2, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. She is the daughter of Porter Squires Tillotson and Buena May Anderson, born September 26, 1927 in Ogden, Utah. She was married to Douglas Meek Moore from 1956 until his death in 1991.
Marion, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, graduated from Ogden High School. She became a member of the Kappa Delta sorority while attending Utah State University. After receiving her B.S. degree in Elementary Education, Marion taught school in Denver and Salt Lake City.
Marion Moore loved her life and family. She was an adventurous traveler and patient teacher. She loved people and often surprised them by how much she remembered about their lives.
Marion is survived by daughter, Katrina Starkweather of Arlington, Texas and son, Kirkmichael Moore of Houston, Texas and preceded in death by her son, Douglas Eric Moore. She is privileged to have ten grandchildren, and six great-granddaughters.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
