Marion Wolthuis Stuart
Marion Helen Wolthuis Stuart passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021, surrounded by her five sons. Marion was born on August 16, 1932, to Frank and Leyonna Wolthuis, the first of four children. She enjoyed her childhood in South Ogden with many wonderful experiences with great friends and family who taught her to love her Dutch heritage.
She married Kenneth F. Stuart in the Logan Temple on May 22, 1952, and together they raised five sons. They lived most of their life in Uintah where she has been a pillar of the community for nearly 70 years. Ken and Marion's family grew to include 5 daughter in-laws, 20 grandchildren, and 58 great-grandchildren, all who share happy one on one memories with her. She was a party planner and an adventure seeker, with annual birthday and Sinterklaas parties for everyone.
Marion graduated from Weber High School, attended Utah State University, and Weber Junior College. When her sons were all in school Marion went back to school and graduated from Weber State College at the age of 40, and later earned a master's degree in Elementary Education. Prior to graduating from Weber State in 1972 she was hired by Ogden City Schools to fill a vacant teaching position. That year she juggled teaching, being a full-time student and a most importantly a full-time Mom. She taught at Dee, Hooper, and Marlon Hills Elementary. Marion was a master teacher with natural skills and incredible creativity.
In the early 1980's she developed a simple learning tool to help her students master basic math skills. That product was the genesis of an educational publishing company called Learning Wrap ups. Her teaching legacy has inspired thousands of students and her products have been used by countless children and teachers world-wide to teach and master foundational educational concepts.
A friend and beautiful example, Marion lived as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many capacities including teaching, Young Women's President, and Relief Society President. Marion followed the Savior's command to love and understood keenly the joy of serving.
Like her father, Marion had a tremendous love of travel and seeing the many beauties of the earth. Her business allowed her to travel to many parts of the world including China, Europe, and almost every major city in the USA. Often, she shared these experiences with her children and grandchildren, loving every minute.
Marion is survived by her sons and daughter in laws: Ron and Chris Stuart, Greg and Shirley Stuart, Jeff Stuart, Kathy Stuart, Brent and Abby Stuart, and Rich and Andrea Stuart, 19 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Robert Wolthuis (Carolyn), Henry Wolthuis (Molly), and sister Lynnette Hancock (Tex). She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents Frank Wolthuis, Leyonna Wolthuis, and one grandson.
Funeral Services will be under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary and will be held Monday, Aug 9, 2021 at 11 am at the Uintah First Ward - 6660 South 1775 East in Uintah. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6-8 pm and on Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Uintah First Ward. Interment, Uintah Cemetery. The Funeral will also be broadcast beginning at 11:00 on https://zoom.us/j/87323251513.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com