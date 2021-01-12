Marjean Cook Palfreyman
April 7, 1949 - January 10, 2021
Our loving wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on January I0, 2021 at her home in Taylor, Utah. Marjean was born on April 7, 1949 to David Hunter and Zora Roberts Cook. She married Albert Lee Palfreyman in the Salt Lake Temple on June 23, 1971.
A graduate of Weber State College with a Bachelor degree in Elementary Education, she taught fourth grade for almost two years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Her hobbies included collecting bears, making crafts, traveling, reading, talking to friends, and sending cards so people felt loved.
Marjean was a great example of service and had held many callings as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister Janet Cook Dickamore.
Marjean is survived by her husband and children: Alene (Ken) Campbell, Lee (Melissa) Palfreyman, Steven Palfreyman (Leslie Martin), and Andrea (Lehi) Jenks. Five grandchildren: Ashley Hess, Tanner Hess, William Campbell, Gus Palfreyman, and Kendra Campbell. And brothers Stanley (Bonnie) Cook and James Cook (Darla Butler).
No funeral or viewing will be held.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family in La Sal, Utah.
Please send memories to: SweetMarjean@gmail.com
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah