Marjorie Atkinson Tobias

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt and friend passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 5, 2020 at the age of 100. (You made it mom!) Marjorie was born on April 18,1920 in Malad, Idaho to Albert & Rose Williams Atkinson. She was the oldest of six daughters. She married Arthur G. Tobias, they raised six children and spent 50 years together before his passing in 1986.
She was the epitome of motherhood, a homemaker, determination and hard work. She never showed weakness when life was hard, always more concerned about others, she was a go-getter, never asking for help. If she put her mind to something, it was done. Her hands were never idle. She was a talented seamstress and had a gift for handiwork and kept busy crocheting, making dolls & painting ceramics that she proudly displayed in her immaculate home. She was a great cook and never let anyone leave hungry. She enjoyed playing cards and Bunko with family and friends up until her passing. She never missed a family gathering or special event. She enjoyed spending time traveling and camping in the motorhome with her husband.
She is survived by five children; Colleen Leavitt, Janice (Gary) Rohmer, Glenda Kruger, Bryan (Linda) Tobias and Debbie (Mike)Crowley, 102 Grandchildren; spanning five generations and one sister, Fay Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her husband Art, infant son Glenn, son Bert Smith, grandson Glenn Smith and four sisters; LaJuana, Dale, LaNae and Dixie.
A family graveside service was held in her honor May 11, 2020. Our family is so grateful for our sweet mother and she will be deeply missed.
A special Thank You, to her nurse, Tara for her Loving Care.
Services were under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.