December 16, 1926 ~ June 23, 2019
Marjorie Jo Hansen, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1926, in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Jodie Cecil Slawson and Susie Mae Humphreys.
She married George Hansen in 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
After earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Marjorie taught in Monticello, UT; Fairview, UT; Utah School for the Deaf and Blind in Ogden, UT; and for the Davis School District. She taught for 46 years.
She enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and was an avid reader.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Dennis; two grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hansen; and sister, Wanda Auernheimer.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
