Marjorie "Marge" Rasmussen
1926 - 2021
Marjorie Rasmussen, 94, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021. Marge was born in Ogden, Utah on July 22, 1926 to Edward P. Turner and Lula Waldron Turner. She grew up in the Ogden area and graduated from Ogden High School in 1944.
On June 24, 1946 she married Vernon Lewis Rasmussen in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a ward and stake Relief Society President along with many other callings. Marge served an inner-city mission with her husband from 1997 to 1998. She was also a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
She worked in the office of B&B Clothing Store and Kay Jewelry Store.
Marge is survived by her children Steven (Linda), Dr. G. Lynn (Connee), Valerie (Ken) Coxey and Scott (LaNae); 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Vern, and sisters Barbara, Connie and Jackie.
Marge will be remembered most for her kind and loving disposition. she was slow to anger and quick to forgive. She always greeted life with a smile no matter how hard it seemed to get. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family alike but welcomed home by her Father in Heaven as one of His faithful royal daughters here on earth.
Thanks mom for your life and example.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. Interment in the Ogden City Cemetery. Funeral services will be live streamed, to watch scroll to the bottom of Marge's obituary page, the service will remain on obituary indefinitely.