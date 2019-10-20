April 19, 1948 ~ October 15, 2019
Marjorie Ruth Woods Love, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born April 19, 1948, to Elizabeth Woods Chambers and Richard Earl Woods, Sr. in Ogden, Utah. Marjorie attended Bonneville High School. She married Lamar N. Love on January 19, 2004, in Las Vegas, NV.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters: Brenda (James) Grandjean; Janice (Tommy) Davis; and Wendy Opheikens; son Trent (Chelsea) Gibson; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lamar; her sister Betty Jean Girardo; and her grandson Joshua.
A Viewing will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, with a viewing one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Interment Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
