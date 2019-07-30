April 22, 1930 ~ July 26, 2019
OGDEN ? Marjorie Salmon James, 89, passed away on July 26, 2019. Marjorie was born on April 22, 1930, in Coalville, UT, to Genevieve and Wallace Salmon.
She graduated from Davis High and pursued a position at Hill Air Force Base. Marjorie married H. Brendan James on September 7, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. They celebrated a happy 64 years together.
Marjorie was a charter member of St. James Catholic Church where she was a Den mother for the Cub Scouts and was a longtime volunteer with the Church.
She was an avid musician (violin, guitar, and piano), she loved traveling, and she was the biggest supporter of everything her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren did. Marjorie was often found at junior posse and rodeo events following her children in their endeavors. She loved animals, especially her cats. Marjorie filled her home with love and warmth and loved her husband, children, and family selflessly. She cared for Brendan at home for 11 years following his stroke.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Robert (Terry), Michael (Natalie), Karen (John) Leonardi; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carol Oestreich. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Brendan James; her sons, John Paul and David James; and her grandchildren, Lillian Rose James, and Jonathan James Leonardi.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 495 North Harrison Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A special thanks to Dee from Inspiration Hospice who tenderly cared for Mom. A great thanks to Visiting Angels for all they did for Marjorie.
