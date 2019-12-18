June 24, 1921 ~ December 16, 2019
Marjorie Stotts, 98, was welcomed into the loving arms of her husband, Jim, on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1921, the daughter of Fred Dean and Lavinia Tarbet Miles. She had an idealic childhood growing up in Logan, Utah, and she graduated in the first class at the new Ogden High School.
She supported WWII working at 2nd Street Depot.
Margie was the loving wife of Jim F. Stotts and mom to Jim Stotts and Sandra (Dean). Margie and Jim were a great team, camping, walking the streets of Ogden and Ogden River, loving their many Pekingese dogs, traveling, and providing safe clean affordable apartments.
She worked at Ogden Golf and Country Club. Margie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She enjoyed her birthday backyard cookout and parties. The last few years she enjoyed the friendships at Golden Hour Center tap dancing and the exercise class, fishing with her son, and making memories with the grandkids at Farr's Ice Cream.
Margie is survived her children, Jim (Sharma) and Sandie (Steve), 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Logan Cemetery
