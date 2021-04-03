Mark David Jones
Mark David Jones went home to be with Jesus February 18, 2021. He was born in Brigham City, Utah to Harry Paul Jones and Olive May (Hume) Jones. He was raised in Ogden by loving parents! He graduated from Bonneville High School and married his high school sweetheart Rebecca Suzanne Mason.
Mark was a skilled woodworker. He went to work for Anderson Lumber Mill Division, where he worked on residential and commercial projects. He then later worked for Enable Utah, until he retired a few years ago. While at Enable he coached handicapable athletes for competition in the Special Olympics. He also helped and supported other fundraisers for the company.
Mark loved his family and supported his children and grandchildren in everything they participated in! He also loved to travel, golf and play games with his friends and family. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains at the family cabin where he could waterski, swim, boat, and just relax. Mark had a loving and caring heart toward others.
Mark is survived by his wife, Becky; daughters, Melanie (Jason) Moorhouse, Kimberly Jones, Amy (Haibib) Bahbaz; five beautiful grandchildren; and sister, Paula (Dale) Whittle. He was preceded in death by his parents and two nieces, Leslie and Ruthie Whittle.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the mortuary. There will be no interment.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Mark's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.