Mark George Price
1937 ~ 2021
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Mark George Price returned to his Heavenly Father on February 7, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was born February 21, 1937 in Logan, Utah to Bonita Nichols and Ernest Leatham Price. Mark married his eternal sweetheart LueDean Burnett December 30, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings.
He loved sports and played sports in high school and in the Utah Summer Games in St. George where he won many medals in the pole Vault and softball. He and LueDean loved to travel including to Bear Lake and spending time in Lake Powell on their houseboat with family. Mark especially loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his wife LueDean; children Tamara Cooper (Blayne), Gregory Price (Marilyn), Ronald Price (Teresa), Julie Denison (Dwayne), Kenneth Price (Jody) and Jeffrey Price; 22 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Also, a brother Dennis Price (Marsha) and sister Debbie Price. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 12:40 to 1:40 p.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded.
