May 14, 1956 ~ October 3, 2019
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Mark Jeffrey Hunter Sr., loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, God-Father, Uncle, Brother and Friend, passed away.
Mark was born May 14, 1956, in Ogden, Utah to Jesse and Minnie Hunter. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School, attended Utah State University and was an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic for 30 years.
He married his loving wife, Regina, in May 1984. They raised their son Mark Hunter Jr. and fostered many other children.
He loved music and singing. He loved to fish with his brothers. He deeply loved spending time with his grandkids. He was well known for his quick wit but also his compassion and willingness to help anyone in need.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Jesse; his mother Minnie; and his brothers Thomas Sr., Art Sr., and Carvin Sr.
He is survived by his wife Regina; his son Mark Jr. (Corinne); godsons Carvin Jr. and Kenneth; grandchildren; Nevaeh, Neziah, Naliyah and several nephews, nieces and foster children and his dog Justice.
Special thanks to Richard and Rachel Hunter for their support.
Memorial Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: