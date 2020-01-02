August 22, 1956 ~ December 10, 2019
Mark Lee Baker passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver, CO., December 10, 2019 at the age of 63. Mark was born on August 22,1956 to Carold A. Baker and Miriam Lee in Moses Lake WA.
Mark is survived by his son Aaron Isaac Baker (Kendra) his brother Bruce L. Baker (Jenny) and his three sisters Renee Stutt, (Gary) Janet Ficklin and Joleen Kim (Rocky).
Mark graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic. He practiced in Bakersfield, CA., then in Tremonton and Clinton UT.
Mark loved Chiropractic. He was a Healer and so many benefited from his care.
In his youth Mark played the clarinet in the Orange Glen High School Band. Their performances took Mark to the Caribbean, Hawaii and Europe just to name a few places.
Mark achieved the honor of Eagle Scout. Called to the Belfast North Ireland Mission he served two years as a Missionary for the LDS Church.
From that time forward he studied the scriptures and had a special love for the Book of Isaiah. Mark was very loving and generous.
To celebrate his life a Memorial Service will be held on January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1150 N. Monroe St. Ogden UT 84404