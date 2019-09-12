Mark Roy Cook

October 19, 1956 ~ September 9, 2019
Mark R Cook passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the young age of 62.
Mark was born October 19, 1956, to Jay H and Doris Cook, in Brigham City Utah.
He grew up in West Point, graduating from Clearfield High School in 1974.
He married his "'Ole Woman" Janet Sortor on June 28, 1975. They settled in Clearfield and celebrated 44 years of marriage, together they shared two children.
Mark enjoyed everything outdoors. Hunting and snowmobiling had his heart. Devoting all his knowledge to help his son and grandsons competitively race snowmobiles whether it be Grass Drags in the summer, to hill climbing in the winter. He always ensured they had the fastest "race ready" sleds. When it came to hunting, he would spend weeks on end searching for the right trophy to harvest. Every year Mark looked forward to Elk season in particular. Mark also enjoyed fly fishing, and trolling at the Gorge.
In his "off-time" he worked for 33+ years as a Heavy Equipment Field Mechanic. First working for Jack B. Parsons, and then finishing his career at H&E Equipment where he took full pride in the work he did, and it showed tremendously through the relationships he built. Over the telephone, or through a text, he always diagnosed the problem. Nothing he ever did was short from perfect. Even in his final moments he still spoke about fixing cranes and making sure things were in working order. Mark and his son, Craig, also started Cook Performance Racing & Precision Concrete Pumping.
Mark is survived by his wife, Janet Sortor Cook; son, Craig (Shelbie) Cook, West Haven; daughter, Sheri (Todd) Zuech, Taylor; and eight grandkids: Bryan, Jayden, Kelen, Shambre, Naquelle, Nevaeh, MaKayla and another granddaughter on the way, whom we are sure he is sharing his best hunting secrets with. Mark is also survived by his mother, Doris Simonsen Cook, sister, Nancie (Bob) Clark, brother, Chad (Janette) Cook, and brother, Bryce (Marlene) Cook, along with many close friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jay Cook, his grandson Trey, and many dogs including his Yorkie, Ginger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday, September 15th, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: